MTC reintroduces 10 services

Two small buses introduced from Pallavaram

Responding to requests from the commuters in south Chennai, Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan has restored 10 bus services which were stopped a few years ago.

He launched 13 bus routes, including the 10 in question, at a function in the Chromepet bus depot on Monday.

In a press release, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai (MTC) said it has resumed 10 bus routes of 570T (Thazambur to Koyambedu), M52 Extension (Pozhichalur-Kayarampet), 523 (Thiruvanmiyur-Mugalivakkam), S81 (Chromepet-Pozhichalur), 154B (Nangannallur-Poonamallee), 52C (Hastinapuram-T.Nagar), 70H (Hastinapuram-Koyambedu), 552K (Keelkattalai-Thiruporur), 60A (Broadway-Kundrathur) and 517K (Pallavaram-Kovalam). Two new small bus routes between Kundrathur and Pallavaram (S66) and Pallavaram to Padur (S167) along with an extended service 53E (Broadway to Kundrathur via Mangadu), were made operational.

MTC plans to operate 17 buses on the 13 routes, the Minister said.

Mr. Rajakannappan said the Transport Department, which was operating only 14,000 buses throughout the State due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now operates 17,791 buses, including 3,300 MTC buses.

He assured people of resuming bus services which were stopped in the previous regime.