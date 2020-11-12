MTC managing director held for 2015 job scam

CHENNAI

12 November 2020 01:12 IST

Case involves former Transport Minister Senthil Balaji

The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai police on Wednesday arrested G. Ganesan, managing director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in the Transport Department in 2015.

A couple of days after examining then Transport Minister Senthil Balaji, now in the DMK, a special team of the CCB’s Job Racket Wing arrested Mr. Ganesan, who was handling the Personnel Department at the time of the alleged scam.

Illegalities were alleged in the recruitment of engineers, drivers, conductors and others.

The case is that Mr. Balaji — Transport Minister in the then AIADMK government headed by Jayalalithaa — and his associates took bribes to the tune of ₹2.31 crore, promising people jobs in the Department.

Acting on a complaint lodged by one Arul Mani, the police registered a case. The former Minister was granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court on the condition that he should appear before the Investigation Officer when summoned.

TTV’s faction

He was one among the 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs of the T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction who were disqualified by the Speaker.

Investigators said that besides officials and private persons connected with the case, the candidates who got jobs through the 2015 recruitment process would also be examined.

After being questioned, Mr. Ganesan was produced in a city court and remanded in judicial custody till November 25, police sources said.