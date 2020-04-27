Tamil Nadu

MTC driver, associate held for brewing arrack in Gingee

The police in Villupuram on Sunday arrested two persons including a bus driver of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on charges of brewing arrack at Gingee.

The arrested have been identified as E. Dilli Ganesh, 29 and P. Devadas, 34, a driver of MTC hailing from Mel Koothapakkam in Gingee. Devadas works in Chennai.

According to the police, following information that the duo was brewing arrack during the COVID-19 lockdown, a police team raided a cattle shed belonging to Dilli Ganesh and seized 30 litres of illicit distilled arrack.

Police said the duo had brewed the arrack locally as Tasmac shops have been closed due to the lockdown. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

