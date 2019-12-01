MTC directed to pay ₹21.99 lakh to kin of accident victim

The Tamil Nadu Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai has directed Tamil Nadu Metropolitan Transport Corporation Ltd. (MTC) to pay ₹21.99 lakh as compensation to family of an 23-year old engineer who died in a road accident in 2009, while travelling in the MTC bus.

On December 14, 2009, S. Gopalakrishnan was travelling in an MTC bus from Thiruvottiyur to Tambaram in front of Government General Hospital bus stand.

Sudden brakes

The bus driver suddenly applied the brake due to which Gopalakrishnan was thrown out and sustained a head injury, according to the petition filed by his parents T.A. Shanmugam and S. Marieswari.

He was rushed to the Government Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Hospital but he was declared brought dead, they added.

The Managing director of MTC was named as respondent in the case.

In its response, the MTC said the driver drove the vehicle with due care and caution observing traffic rules and he was not rash and negligent at the time of accident.

It also claimed that Gopalakrishnan had attempted to enter the bus through the front footboard.

The passengers travelling in the bus and the conductor warned him not to board in to the moving bus, which will result in an injury, the MTC said.

Despite the warnings, the passenger attempted to board the bus and since it was a rainy day he lost his balance, grip and slipped from the bus and fell down on the road and the back wheel of the bus ran over him, it added and claimed the accident occurred due to the negligence of the passenger.

However, the Tribunal rejected MTC’s claims, based on an FIR copy and other evidence. The driver of the bus himself had admitted that the bus had automatic doors.

Under such circumstances no one would try to get into the bus and there was no chance of him slipping from the bus and falling down, it noted.

‘Rash driving by driver’

The Tribunal held that the accident had happened due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver of the bus and directed the MTC to pay the compensation.

Out of the total compensation, the parents of the deceased are entitled to get ₹7,00,000 each and the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Kamatchi was entitled to get ₹7,99,000 by producing proper identification.