MTC begins bus operations for government staff in Chennai

More than 25 routes covering Madhavaram, Avadi, Anna Nagar, Vadapalani, Perambur, Purasawalkam, Mylapore, T. Nagar, Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur, have been identified for transporting government staff, says an official. File photo

Chennai

18 May 2020 11:01 IST

200 buses to be operated for officials residing at various parts of the city

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation has begun bus operations exclusively for government employees working at the Secretariat and other places from Monday. A total of 200 buses would be operated for the officials residing in various parts of the city.

A senior official of the MTC said already 175 buses for transporting sanitation and health staff were functioning during the lockdown which began on March 25. With the State government extending the lockdown till May 31 but allowing 50% staff to work in government offices, the MTC has started operating the buses from various bus depots, he added.

More than 25 routes covering all parts of the city including Madhavaram, Avadi, Anna Nagar, Vadapalani, Perambur, Purasawalkam, Mylapore, T. Nagar, Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur, have been identified for this purpose.

The MTC is also offering chartered bus services for private companies.

A senior official of the MTC said: “Any industries and commercial establishments located within 100 km radius of the city wanting to transport their employees to the workplace could contact the commercial department of MTC by sending a request letter addressed to the Managing Director.”