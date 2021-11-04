MSSRF institute launches fellowship

CHENNAI

The M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) has entered into an agreement to institute the Hema Ramachandran Fellowship for Women Scientists with an aim to improve gender equality in scientific research.

The spouse of late Hema Ramachandran, G.P. Ramachandran, has instituted an endowment at MSSRF to commemorate her scientific contributions and pave the way for women scientists to get back to research career.

MoU signed

An MoU was signed between Madhura Swaminathan, Chairperson, MSSRF, and Mr. Ramachandran at the foundation’s headquarters in Chennai. “This post-doctoral fellowship will encourage women scientists to take up research work in any of the scientific areas of the foundation,” said Ms. Swaminathan.

Prof. Hema Ramachandran, worked as an experimental scientist at the C.V. Raman Research Institute Bengaluru where she initiated the optics programme and at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Trombay, where she specialised in high pressure crystallography. She was honoured with the INSA Young Scientist Award. She passed away in November last year, according to a press release.