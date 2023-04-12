MSMEs in T.N. to go on strike demanding withdrawal of peak hour power charges

April 12, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (Tanstia) has decided that its members will go on strike and stage protests at all district headquarters in the State on April 20, demanding the withdrawal of peak hour electricity charges for Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

S. Surulivel, vice president of the association, said that this was a decision taken at a meeting of Tanstia held in Tiruchi on Tuesday. With a slowdown in orders, the MSMEs barely operate during peak hours (morning and evening). Yet, the units are paying 15% as peak hour charges, he said. Further, the MSMEs that were paying about ₹35 a month as fixed charges are now paying ₹150 a month though the units do not use the complete electricity load. The MSMEs have demanded the withdrawal of both peak hour charges and the hike in fixed charges.

Over 50,000 units are expected to take part in the strike and protest, he said.

According to J. James, one of the executive committee members of the association, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister had earlier said he would look into the demands of the MSMEs. However, no action was taken and hence, the MSMEs will down shutters across the State on April 20 and stage protests, he said.

Further, the units that are to be located in the upcoming industrial estates of the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) will get the land only on a 99-year lease. “This is unacceptable and the protest is against this too,” said Mr. James.

P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association, said even in the existing SIDCO estates, if a new unit wants to set up a factory, the land will be made available only on a long-term lease basis and the manufacturers cannot own the land.