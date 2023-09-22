MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to go on strike on September 25

September 22, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu will down shutters on Monday, September 25, demanding the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the hike in fixed power charges and peak hour charges.

About 165 associations in Tamil Nadu will take part in the strike, resulting in loss of work for a day for almost three crore labourers, said V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA). The revenue loss to the government will be ₹ 1,200 crores, he said.

“We want to draw the attention of the government to the seven-point demands we have presented several times regarding power tariff,” he said.

The micro and cottage industries in the State that have come together under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association had announced that they will go on a strike on September 25.

The Tamil Nadu Associations, representing 21 industrial and trade associations, including the CODISSIA, has said it will also take part in the strike. The seven point demand includes extending electricity connection to cottage and micro industries having upto 12 KW connected load under tariff 3 A (1), permitting industries in LT CT category to purchase power from private electricity producers, and removal of roof top solar networking charges completely.

The components made for pumpsets in Tamil Nadu cost almost 20% higher compared with those made in the northern States. Owners of several micro and cottage industries have moved over to other businesses and MSME units in Tamil Nadu are losing business to those in other States, said the heads of industry associations that are part of Tamil Nadu Associations.

