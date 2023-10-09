MSMEs continue their protest against electricity tariff, submit petition to District Collectors

October 09, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the State continued their protest against hike in electricity charges and submitted a representation with the respective District Collectors on Monday.

Thousands of MSMEs in Coimbatore district hoisted black flags at the units to register their protest against high electricity charges. A large number of MSME owners who are a part of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association, submitted a joint memorandum to Coimbatore district Collector demanding measures to protect the MSMEs in the district by reducing the power costs.

The next protest will be held in Chennai on October 16, said J. James, coordinator for the Association.

N. Jegatheesan, President of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, the industrial sector, particularly the MSME sector, had faced a huge loss due to which a major population employed in the sector would be affected.

A. Selvaraj, former president of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) and Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), said, they have raised four demands to the government to swiftly act upon.

“We have sought the withdrawal of hike in fixed charges and restoration of the old rate of ₹35 per kilo watt (Kw) for all the Low Tension (LT), Low Tension Current Transformer (LTCT) and 3B commercial consumption consumers,” he said.

Also, the LT, LTCT connections should be exempted from peak hour charges and network charges for roof top solar energy generation should be removed, Mr. Selvaraj said. He added that the multi-year tariff should be revoked, and the State should avoid increasing electricity charges for another two years.

Representatives of the Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) and various other associations of micro, small and medium enterprises submitted petitions to District Collector M.Pradeep Kumar.

TIDITSSIA president P.Rajappa, and office bearers of various industry associations including grill manufacturers, aluminium vessel manufacturers, plastic products, rice mills and steel fabrication units, submitted the petitions wearing black badges to the Collector during the weekly grievances meeting held at the Collector’s Office. Black flags were also hoisted on the premises of the MSME units.

According to TIDITSSIA, about 210 petitions were submitted to the Collector in the forenoon. Black flags were hoisted at the premises of various MSME units. “If our demands are not conceded, we will observe a fast in Chennai on October 16,” said S.Gopalakrishnan, Secretary, TIDITSSIA.

MSMEs also submitted the petitions to the Chennai Collector.

