MSME Minister launches ‘Smart Cards’ for startups

February 07, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister T.M. Anbarasan on Wednesday launched ‘Smart Cards’ for startups.

According to details provided by Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN), the Smart Card offers a comprehensive selection of products and services at subsidised rates, specially tailored to meet the needs of startups in their early stages. Startups can significantly enhance and expedite their business growth by making use of the products and services at an affordable cost.

StartupTN has collaborated with various partners to provide a diverse range of products and services to equip startups with essential resources and support at a reduced cost. The products and services have been broadly classified into six different categories: legal and compliance, marketing / business consulting, finance and insurance, human resource and smart workspace, software and IT/ITES.

“Last year, we had mentioned about this smart card in the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Policy 2023 and now this has been rolled out,” Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission said.

During the event, the MSME Minister also gave away sanction orders to four startups run by entrepreneurs from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, amounting to ₹9.05 crore under the Tamil Nadu SC/ST Startup Fund as equity investment. He also launched products and services of 20 startups run by women entrepreneurs under the Women Launchpad initiative. LaunchPad is a platform designed to help startups gain initial offline and online market traction for their new brands and products on a public forum.

Mr. Anbarasan launched the Open Innovation portal, aimed at connecting corporates/government agencies with innovators, startups and researchers. They can take up the problem statements/challenges posted by corporates and government agencies and come up with innovative solutions.

