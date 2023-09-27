MSME Minister holds discussions on issues pertaining to electricity charges

September 27, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE/CHENNAI

Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister T.M.Anbarasan on Tuesday held discussions with stakeholders from the MSME sector regarding the ongoing issues pertaining to electricity charges. Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B.Rajaa was also present at the meeting that happened in Chennai.

J. James, one of the co-ordinators of Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association, said the Ministers listened to their demands and said they will discuss and come back in three days. “We hope they will revert with a positive response,” he said.

“The Minister heard their grievances and said that he would take this to the Chief Minister,” Industries Secretary, V.Arun Roy said. MSMEs across Tamil Nadu had downed shutters for a day on Monday demanding government should take steps to reduce electricity charges.