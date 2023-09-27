HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MSME Minister holds discussions on issues pertaining to electricity charges

September 27, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE/CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister T.M.Anbarasan on Tuesday held discussions with stakeholders from the MSME sector regarding the ongoing issues pertaining to electricity charges. Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B.Rajaa was also present at the meeting that happened in Chennai.

J. James, one of the co-ordinators of Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association, said the Ministers listened to their demands and said they will discuss and come back in three days. “We hope they will revert with a positive response,” he said.

“The Minister heard their grievances and said that he would take this to the Chief Minister,” Industries Secretary, V.Arun Roy said. MSMEs across Tamil Nadu had downed shutters for a day on Monday demanding government should take steps to reduce electricity charges.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.