MSME employees, families urged to get vaccinated

Minister tells them to get precautionary dose in private centres

Employees in micro, small and medium enterprises and their family members should be encouraged to get their precautionary dose, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Wednesday.

In a meeting with MSME representatives held at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar, in which Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu also participated, Mr. Subramanian said the employees of the sector should be enthused to get inoculated through private vaccination centres.

The Minister said that till date 97% of the vaccinated persons received their dose free of cost from government healthcare facilities. Of this, 94.61% of those aged over 18 have received their first dose and 85.39% have received their second dose. As of July 5, 11,42,32,983 doses have been administered. Additionally, 14,60,303 persons have been given the precautionary dose. In the 30 mega camps held in the State so far, as many as 4,44,20,222 beneficiaries have been given the shots.

Industries Secretary S. Krishnan, MSME department secretary V. Arun Roy, Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam and Director of Medical Services S. Gurunathan were present.