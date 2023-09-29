M.S. Swaminathan will live on in our hearts and minds, says R.N. Ravi

September 29, 2023 02:15 am | Updated September 28, 2023 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Crediting M.S. Swaminathan as the “father of Green Revolution and builder of modern Bharat”, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said, “He will always live in our hearts and minds,” and added that his thoughts were with the bereaved family and friends in this hour of grief.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said Swaminathan’s pioneering work in the field of sustainable food security had a profound impact worldwide. “I will always cherish the moments I spent with him. My thoughts are with his family and the global science community during this difficult time,” he said.

Listing his achievements, Mr. Stalin recalled how he gave constructive ideas as a member of the State Planning Commission during 1989-91 and 1996-2000. The late scientist shared a good friendship with him and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the Chief Minister said, and added that it was on a plot of land allotted by Karunanidhi in 1989 that the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation had been functioning for more than three decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said he was deeply saddened by the death of Swaminathan, who was respected across the world and lauded as the father of ‘Green Revolution’. He said Swaminathan had the affection of late Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, those in the field of agriculture, and the farming community.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri said Swaminathan spent a major part of his life in improving the agricultural produce in the country through the Five-year Plans of the Union Government. He said it was the commission constituted by the United Progressive Alliance Government under the chairmanship of Swaminathan that recommended a higher minimum support price for farmers and ensured their livelihood.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said if the country has today witnessed advancements in agriculture, it was because of the foundation laid by Swaminathan. He said Swaminathan shared a close relationship with late Congress leader G.K. Moopanar. Mr. Vasan said he proudly recalled that he worked with Swaminathan when both were Rajya Sabha members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT