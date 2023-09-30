HamberMenu
M.S. Swaminathan cremated with police honours

M.S. Swaminathan, known as the father of India’s Green Revolution, passed away at his residence in Chennai on September 28. He was 98.

September 30, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman
Funeral procession of late agriculture acientist M.S. Swaminathan at Taramani in Chennai on September 30, 2023.

Funeral procession of late agriculture acientist M.S. Swaminathan at Taramani in Chennai on September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Renowned agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan was cremated with police honours specially accorded by the State government as a mark of respect for his contribution.

Dr. Swaminathan, known as the Father of India’s Green Revolution, passed away at his residence in Chennai on Thursday at the age of 98. His body was kept at M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation campus, Taramani for the public to pay respects, where people from all walks of people paid tribute.

M.S. Swaminathan, the conservationist and advocate of environmental protection

On Saturday, his body was taken in a special vehicle accompanied by the staff of MSSRF and several others. Before he was cremated at Besant Nagar, a police team from the Armed Reserve unit of Greater Chennai City Police observed a moment of silence and gave a gun salute as a mark of respect. Later he was cremated in the presence of his daughters, family members and others.

Earlier in the morning, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi laid a wreath and paid tributes to Dr. Swaminathan. Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, General Secretary of Communist Party of India, D. Raja. Kerala’s Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, Member of Parliament, Mavelikara Kodikunnil Suresh, PMK Leader G.K.Mani, CPI(M) State secretary G. Balakrishnan paid tributes.

