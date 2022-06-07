MRB nurses protest demanding regularisation of services

Over 2,600 nurses take part in the State-wide agitation; representatives hold talks with Health Minister

CHENNAI

A section of nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) staged a State-wide protest demanding regularisation of services on Tuesday.

According to Ambedkar Ganapathi, general secretary of Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Welfare Association, about 2,600 to 3,000 nurses took part in the protest across the State. In Chennai, a section of the nurses staged a protest near the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital.

“Nearly 12,000 nurses were recruited through MRB starting from 2015 on consolidated pay. Of this, nearly 10,000 nurses are still waiting for the services to be regularised. When we joined, our salary was ₹7,700. Now, we are being paid ₹ 14,000. We held a State-wide protest demanding regularisation of all nurses recruited through MRB,” he said.

A few representatives held talks with the Health Minister. Some nurses alleged that the police personnel manhandled a few of them during the protest near Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital. The protestors were arrested and taken to marriage halls.