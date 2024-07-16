GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M.R. Vijayabhaskar, former AIADMK Minister, arrested in Karur land grab case

Acting on inputs that Mr. Vijayabhaskar was staying in Kerala, a CB-CID team tracked and arrested him there. He has been brought to Karur

Published - July 16, 2024 04:01 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
M.R. Vijayabhaskar. File

M.R. Vijayabhaskar. File | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar was arrested by the Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 in connection with an alleged land grab case.

Acting on inputs that Mr. Vijayabhaskar was staying in Kerala, a CB-CID team tracked and arrested him there. He has been brought to Karur and taken to the CBCID office for questioning. He is likely to be produced before a court in Karur in the evening.

The Karur town police had registered a case against seven persons, most of them belonging to Karur, on a complaint lodged by Mohamed Abdul Kadhar, the Sub Registrar (in-charge), on June 9. In his complaint, Mr. Kadhar had said that the seven individuals had cheated him with forged documents when he tried to register a parcel of of land. He said he had only later come to know that one of the documents was forged. When he questioned them, they threatened him with dire consequences, he said.

Fearing that he might be named as an accused in the case, Mr. Vijayabhaskar, who is also the district secretary of the AIADMK, was absconding since then. The District Sessions Court in Karur had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

The case, which was originally registered at the Karur Taluk police station, was later transferred to the CB-CID.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / arrest / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.