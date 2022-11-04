MPs of DMK, allies sign petition seeking to recall T.N. Governor Ravi

43 of 50 coalition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have already signed memorandum, says senior DMK leader T.K.S Elangovan

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 04, 2022 08:29 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi

Many members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha belonging to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive alliance on Thursday signed a memorandum to be submitted to the President of India seeking removal of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

“DMK and its allies account for 50 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and we have obtained signatures from 43 of them. Others will sign before meeting the President in Delhi,” said senior leader T.K.S Elangovan, who has been collecting signatures from the MPs.

On Thursday, CPI(M) MPs P.R. Natarajan and Su. Venkatesan visited Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the DMK, and signed the memorandum. “A few MPs are not available in the city and they will sign it soon,” Mr. Elangovan said. MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who is a Rajya Sabha member, also signed it.

Congress MPs P. Chidambaram, Dr. A. Chellakumar, Jothimani, Karti Chidambaram and Manickam Tagore, DMK MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Dr. Senthil Kumar and CPI MP P.K. Subbrarayan are yet to sign the memorandum as they are not in town.

The DMK has collected signatures only from the MPs of Tamil Nadu and not from other States including the Union Territory of Puducherry.

