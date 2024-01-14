CM honours scholars and writers for contributions towards Tamil, social justice

January 14, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday presented awards instituted by three government departments to nine individuals for their contributions towards Tamil language and social justice.

The awards instituted by the Tamil Development Department included the Ayyan Tiruvalluvar Award, which was presented to Thavathiru Balamuruganadimai Swami for 2024; the Perarignar Anna Award to ‘Pathamadai’ Paramasivam (2023); Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award to U. Balaraman (2023); Mahakavi Bharathiar Award to Palani Bharathi (2023); Paavendar Bharathidasan Award to M. Mutharasu (2023); Tamil Thendral Thiru Vi Ka Award to S. Jayaseela Stephen (2023); and Muthamizh Kavalar K.A.P. Viswanatham Award to R. Karunanidhi (2023). The awards included a cheque for ₹2 lakh, a gold medal and a citation.

The Thanthai Periyar Award, instituted by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department was presented to Suba. Veerapandian, who is currently the chairperson of the Social Justice Monitoring Committee formed by the State government.

The Ambedkar Award instituted by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department for 2023 went to P. Shanmugam of the Tamil Nadu Tribal Association.

These two awards included a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a gold medal and a citation.

