MPs’ delegation from T.N. to meet Union Ministers over rising cotton prices

MP Kanimozhi and her team will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

May 17, 2022 14:59 IST

Team will be led by DMK MP Kanimozhi

A delegation of MPs from western districts of Tamil Nadu to be led by DMK MP Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi constituency) would call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on Wednesday to take up the issue of rising price of cotton and yarn.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has suggested that such a delegation meet the Union Ministers in Delhi, an official release from the government said on Tuesday.

Mr. Stalin had on Monday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising prices of cotton and yarn which has severely affected the textile industry in the State and urged for specific measures to aid the industry.

Manufacturers of garments had suffered huge losses and many MSME units had closed their operations. “The growing discontent in the industry and among the weavers is alarming,” the Chief Minister had said.