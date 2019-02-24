MP’s death: condolences pour in

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, DMK president M.K. Stalin, PMK founder Dr. Ramadoss and Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Saturday expressed their condolences for the untimely death of S. Rajendran, Member of Parliament from Villupuram, in a road accident.

Mr. Palaniswami said the MP was a talented party worker and had deep conviction over the party ideology. “He has been involved in public life for many years. Rajendran was a very cordial person to everyone and he got love of the people of his constituency. His death is a great loss to the AIADMK and to the people of his constituency,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that he was shocked at the sudden demise of Mr. Rajendran.

Dr. Ramadoss said that Mr. Rajendran rose to prominence from humble beginnings.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit offered his condolences to the people of Villupuram and the cadre of the AIADMK.