GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mpox: surveillance stepped up in Coimbatore

Published - September 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Senthil Kumar (second left), Joint Director Communicable Diseases, from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, inspecting mpox screening arrangements at Coimbatore International Airport recently.

Senthil Kumar (second left), Joint Director Communicable Diseases, from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, inspecting mpox screening arrangements at Coimbatore International Airport recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Health Department has stepped up surveillance against Mpox virus in Coimbatore. Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said a medical team has been screening international passengers at the Coimbatore International Airport for the past one month.

“As per guidelines, the screening is done in the airport. We are doing screening for Nipah virus at all checkposts and this will pick up suspected Mpox also as we screen for fever,” she said.

T.N. is taking precautions against mpox, testing and treatment facilities ready: Health Minister

The screening-cum-surveillance was stepped up after a 38-year-old man, who returned from Dubai, tested positive for Mpox in Malappuram district of the neighbouring Kerala. The medical team has been instructed to give special focus on international passengers, who have a history of travel to African countries.

“So far, 9,216 persons were screened and none of them were found to have symptoms. Mpox is suspected if there is an epidemiological link. No such cases have been found so far,” said Dr. Aruna.

On September 9, Joint Director Communicable Diseases Senthil Kumar from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai, inspected the screening done at Coimbatore airport, which has international flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Singapore.

Screening against Nipah virus continues

The Health Department was also continuing screening passengers coming from Kerala at all the inter-State checkposts in Coimbatore district after a 24-year-old man, who died in a private hospital in Malappuram on September 9, was found to have been infected with Nipah virus.

All you need to know about Nipah virus

Health officials said the screening at inter-State checkposts will be continued for a few more days, even though Kerala Health Department informed that 10 persons, who were in the contact list of the victim, tested negative on Wednesday.

Published - September 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health / epidemic and plague / viral diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.