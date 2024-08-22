Mpox prevention: Minister inspects screening facilities

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspected surveillance and screening facilities to prevent Mpox infection at the Anna International Terminal in the Chennai airport on Wednesday. He said a 10-bed separate ward had been set up in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to accommodate infected persons.

Such wards have been created at government hospitals in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai. So far, no one has been diagnosed with the infection in the State, he said. The top five countries with the highest number of Mpox cases are Congo (1,754); the U.S. (1,399); China (333); Spain (332); and Thailand (120). Pakistan has recorded one case, he said.

