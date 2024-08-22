ADVERTISEMENT

Mpox prevention: Minister inspects screening facilities

Updated - August 22, 2024 01:05 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspecting surveillance and screening facilities for Mpox infection at the Anna International Terminal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspected surveillance and screening facilities to prevent Mpox infection at the Anna International Terminal in the Chennai airport on Wednesday. He said a 10-bed separate ward had been set up in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to accommodate infected persons.

Such wards have been created at government hospitals in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai. So far, no one has been diagnosed with the infection in the State, he said. The top five countries with the highest number of Mpox cases are Congo (1,754); the U.S. (1,399); China (333); Spain (332); and Thailand (120). Pakistan has recorded one case, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US