GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mpox prevention: Minister inspects screening facilities

Updated - August 22, 2024 01:05 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspecting surveillance and screening facilities for Mpox infection at the Anna International Terminal on Wednesday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspecting surveillance and screening facilities for Mpox infection at the Anna International Terminal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspected surveillance and screening facilities to prevent Mpox infection at the Anna International Terminal in the Chennai airport on Wednesday. He said a 10-bed separate ward had been set up in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to accommodate infected persons.

Such wards have been created at government hospitals in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai. So far, no one has been diagnosed with the infection in the State, he said. The top five countries with the highest number of Mpox cases are Congo (1,754); the U.S. (1,399); China (333); Spain (332); and Thailand (120). Pakistan has recorded one case, he said.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.