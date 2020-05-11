Tamil Nadu

MP wants funds under MPLADS restored

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has sought restoration of funds allotted under the MPs Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for 2019-20.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, he said that the MPLADS was launched in 1993 to enable Parliamentarians to take up locally felt development works with emphasis on community asset creation.

Mr. Vaithilingam said he had received a communication from the Joint Secretary, MPLADS, regarding non operation of the scheme for the years 2020-21and 2021-22.

By the time he had received the communication, around 25 works amounting to ₹5 crore were recommended. But only a sum of ₹2.5 crore was released to the nodal agency for the year 2019-20, the MP said in his letter.

From the available funds allotted for the year 2019-20, a sum of ₹36 lakh was sanctioned towards purchasing ventilators. A recommendation was also made to purchase ambulances at a cost of ₹66 lakh but the amount could not be released due to non-availability of funds, the letter said.

"I request you to prevail upon the concerned authorities to release the balance amount of ₹2.50 crore for 2019-20. Non release of funds would adversely impact the image of the government. I can prioritise the works within the scope of ₹5 crore which is allotted for the year,” Mr. Vaithilingam said.

