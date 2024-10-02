M.P. Vijayakumar appointed as new TANSCHE Vice Chairman

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed retired IAS officer M.P. Vijayakumar as the Vice Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE). Mr. Vijayakumar called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

The State government issued orders appointing Mr. Vijayakumar as TANSCHE Vice Chairman on September 25. An official source said that Mr. Vijayakumar assumed office on September 30 and would have a tenure of three years.

Mr. Vijayakumar had served in key positions in various departments of the Tamil Nadu government, including the Commissioner of the then Corporation of Chennai in 2003. He had also served as the personal assistant to former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in 1981. He received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2008. After his retirement in 2008, he has been an independent director and trustee in various bodies.