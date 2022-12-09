MP Vaiko seeks Centre’s intervention in securing early release of Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lanka

December 09, 2022 01:49 am | Updated December 08, 2022 10:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko on Thursday sought the Central government’s intervention in securing the early release of all the fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“The government should also put diplomatic pressure on the Sri Lankan government for giving compensation and solatium to the next of kin of those who were shot dead and boats damaged by the Sri Lankan Navy. They should hold a high-level talk to find a permanent solution to this non-stop harassment by the Sri Lankan Navy,” he said in the Rajya Sabha. Several other members associated themselves with the issue.

Mr. Vaiko said: “Apart from the fishermen of Sri Lanka, what they are facing there, here in Tamil Nadu, for the past 45 years, more than 800 fishermen have been killed by the Sri Lankan Navy...so many were dead and thousands of fishermen were brutally attacked and their boats and fishing trawlers were damaged and fishing nets destroyed. They have not given any compensation to the next of kin of fishermen who were shot dead”.

He said recently, “they have started capturing the boats and putting them into auction... Unfortunately, it has become a serial story and demonstrations and agitations are going continuously, peacefully by the Tamil Nadu fishermen. There have been several incidents of Sri Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats, damaging their boats and high handedness by the Sri Lankan forces”.

“In October and November also, Sri Lankan Navy continued its acts of infringement upon the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay...recently, 14 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy,” said Mr. Vaiko, urging the government to secure the release of fishermen and their boats unconditionally.

Similar plight in Kerala

Member Jebi Mather Hisham highlighted the plight of the fishermen in Kerala, stating that the community had not gone to the sea for the past several months because they were agitating for 140 days for their survival. “Their demands are very genuine...their demand was to implement ₹475 crore package, which was promised to them as part of the construction of Vizhinjam Container Port,” she said.

She said the fishermen were asking for an increased rent be given because more than 400 families were forced to live in cement warehouses. “...all they ask for is to do a comprehensive study on the sea erosion and to include their member in the Expert Committee. These are the basic things they are asking for, but despite these being very basic requirements, these demands were not met...,” said Ms. Hisham.

She said: “Although the Chief Minister had turned a blind eye to this issue, the Home Ministry, which comes under the Chief Minister, had all the time to register 2,000 cases against these poor fishermen. So, in all these conditions, the bishops, the priests, who were supporting these poor fishermen, have also been tortured and all these things happened”.

She said once said, the package should be implemented in a time-bound manner. “Now, the fishermen have called off their strike the day before yesterday. But, that is not because their demands have been met, it is because they have fear of loss of their livelihood,” she said, urging the Centre to intervene and support the State government in implementing the package.