MP urges Union Minister to set up ESI hospital in Villupuram

04 June 2021 11:19 IST

This would help provide treatment for COVID-19 patients in the district, MP D. Ravikumar said in his letter to Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar

VCK leader and Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar, in a letter to Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar, has urged him to set up a 100-bed ESI hospital in Villupuram district for treating COVID-19 patients.

In the letter, Mr. Ravikumar said that medical facilities had become the primary need of people during this pandemic. The need for government hospitals was also very high among the poor.

“There are a large number of ESI hospitals in many states including Karnataka, which have been providing excellent medical services to the people during the pandemic. But Tamil Nadu, a State with almost 8 crore population has very few ESI hospitals. All the ESI hospitals except the one in KK Nagar, Chennai are maintained by the State government,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar added that Villupuram district, with a population of 24 lakh, had no ESI hospital. Hence, the Ministry should set up a 100-bedd ESI hospital in Villupuram at the earliest, he said.