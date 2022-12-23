  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP seeks Centre’s support for children with rare disease

December 23, 2022 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu on Friday appealed to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to take steps to support children with rare diseases such as haemophilia and spinal muscular atrophy.

Haemophilia is a congenital bleeding disorder, in which the persons do not have sufficient blood clotting proteins. They require a protocol of prophylactic care to prevent bleeding, Dr. Kanimozhi said. She said the government was awaiting approval for “Ashadhara” comprehensive programme from the Union Health ministry. She suggested the government free up tax for all drugs for prophylaxis treatment.

The government must create a hub-and-spoke model with centre of excellence and special grants for people suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, a neurodegenerative condition associated with high morbidity and mortality, she said.

Related Topics

health / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.