MP seeks Ambedkar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Villupuram district

17 March 2020 01:36 IST

Curb discrimination on campus, Ravikumar urges Centre

Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has demanded the Centre to set up Ambedkar Navodaya Vidyalaya (ANV) in Villupuram district, which had a high population of Scheduled Castes.

In a memorandum addressed to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, Mr. Ravikumar said that about 150 Ambedkar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the Scheduled Caste students, on the lines of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, were under consideration.

“The ANVs will be set up in places where SC population is high. According to the 2011 population census, Villupuram had an SC population of 30%. So, the government should set up an ANV in Villupuram district,” he said.

“From the experience of Tamil Nadu where the State government is running exclusive schools for SC, ST and OBC, I request you to include skills development courses, particularly providing language skills and technological skills through artificial intelligence to students of this special school,” he said. The Centre should introduce a comprehensive policy to deal with ‘discrimination on campus’ in these schools, he demanded.