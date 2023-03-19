ADVERTISEMENT

MP reviews Central schemes in Viluppuram district

March 19, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - Viluppuram

The Hindu Bureau

Viluppuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar. File | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Viluppuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar and Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan reviewed various Central schemes being implemented in the district at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held in Viluppuram on March 18.

A total of 29 Central schemes in the district were taken up for review during the meeting in which Collector C. Palani and officials participated.

The allocation of funds under each scheme, the ongoing works, and the progress made besides those that were completed were reviewed.

Mr. Ravikumar, who is the chairman of DISHA, directed the officials to explain the schemes to the people and ensure that the schemes reached the poorer sections.

Various schemes were being implemented under the State Government and using the Union Government funds. The officials should expedite the works and ensure timely completion of the project, he said.

Further, the officials were also instructed to monitor the timelines of the projects as well.

