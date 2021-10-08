MP presses for Tamil lexicon project

Villupuram MP Ravikumar on Thursday pressed for launching a project to bring out new editions of lexicons published by University of Madras. He said it should be done as early as possible since there were not many experts in the field of lexicography.

In a letter to Tamil Development Minister Thangam Thennarasu, the MP said it should be done when the lexicographers were in good health. “Otherwise, we will not be able to do it in the future,” he said.

Pointing out that seven volumes were published between 1924 and 1939 under the editorship of S. Vaiyapuri Pillai, Mr. Ravikumar said the new project could not be implemented after release of two volumes because of fund crunch.

“It will cost only ₹25 lakh per year and the amount is negligible when compared to value added to the language,” he added.