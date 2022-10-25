MP makes plea to release AISHE report

It helps make informed policy decisions, Ravikumar writes to Pradhan

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 19:45 IST

D. Ravikumar

Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha from Villupuram D. Ravikumar has requested Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to release the All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) report for 2020-2021 without delay.

In a letter on Tuesday to the Minister, Mr. Ravikumar said the report, which is usually out by June annually, had not been published for the current year even as of October.

The AISHE report has been published since 2011 and provides an understanding of how higher educational institutions are positioned in the country and their performance. Institutes of higher learning self-register and report details such as enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance, infrastructure, gross enrolment ratio, gender parity index, student-teacher ratio, enrolment etc. on a dedicated portal.

Mr. Ravikumar said such details “are useful in making informed policy decisions and research for development of education sector”.

He pointed out that not just the Union government but every State government relied on the report to plan and take measures related to higher education.

