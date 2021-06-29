MP demands exam centre in T.N.

MADURAI

29 June 2021 20:23 IST

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has complained that the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has neglected Tamil Nadu by not allocating an examination centre for its preliminary (screening) test for the post of stipendiary trainee category-I.

In a letter written to DAE Chairman and Chief Executive Dinesh Srivastava, Mr. Venkatesan said examination centres were set up in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The candidates from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had been asked to appear for the examination in Bengaluru on July 8.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that Karnataka, which had been recording high numbers of fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths, had not returned to normality, he said even Bengaluru had reported 20 deaths as on June 28.

The CPI (M) MP said it was not prudent to force the candidates from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to go to Bengaluru in the given situation. He said though he had in the past drawn the attention of the DAE to the demand for an exam centre in Tamil Nadu, the officials concerned had not taken any initiatives.