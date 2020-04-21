Congress MP blames L-G, officials for delay in rice distribution

Blaming Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and other officials for delay in the distribution of 5 kg of rice sanctioned by the Centre during the lockdown, Member of the Lok Sabha, V. Vaithilingam on Tuesday said that he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention on the issue.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Vaithilingam said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the distribution of rice during the lockdown to alleviate sufferings of the people. But a deliberate attempt was being made by the Lt. Governor, Chief Secretary and other officials to sabotage the scheme, he said.

The officials decided to distribute rice through government vehicles, ignoring public distribution system (PDS) outlets. Even after a month, not even 20% of Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders have received the rice, he added.

DMK floor leader R. Siva, who was also present at the press meet, said the continued disrespect shown by the Lt. Governor and officials to the elected government was an insult to the people of the U.T.

The decision of the Lt. Governor and officials to overlook recommendations of the Ministry to distribute rice through ration shops had resulted in the delay, he said. The packaging and transportation of rice had cost the government exchequer around ₹5 crore, he said.

“It will be better if the Ministers and the legislators met the President and submitted their resignations. There is no need to continue loosing self-respect. Do not think that the people of the U.T. will remain silent forever,” he added.