Movement of wild elephant Karuppan being monitored at Thattakarai forest area

A day after the wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, was captured in Talavadi Hill and translocated to Thattakarai forest area in Erode Division, a seven-member Forest Department team continued to monitor its movement here on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The elephant had caused extensive damage to crops in fringe villages located near the forest areas coming under Talavadi and Jerahalli Forest Ranges in Hasanur Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and it was captured on Monday. The elephant was transported in a vehicle and released into the interior forest area at Thattakarai located on Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border on Monday evening.

‘Elephant healthy’

N. Venkatesh Prabhu, District Forest Officer, Erode Division, told The Hindu that the team was provided with necessary rations and were staying at the anti-poaching watchers (APWs) camp at Thattakarai to monitor the movement of the tusker for a week.

“The animal was found to be healthy and adequate water is available in the forest area,” he said. “A stream from Palar river runs inside the forest area and sufficient water is available” the official said.

The DFO said only if the elephant walks more, it would be able to get more food. “But, this elephant had consumed sugarcane from fields located near the forest boundary for a year and did not walk much,” he said.

The officer said that the elephant will get accustomed to the new environment within a month and its behavioural change would be monitored. “If it comes near any habitations, we will drive it into the forest,” he added.

On Tuesday, the elephant consumed water from a water body and stayed near it for some time and moved into a dense forest.