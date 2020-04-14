Movement of vehicles restricted in Ambur town

With Ambur town turning a containment zone, vehicular movement has been restricted in the area. The district administration and Ambur Municipality have arranged vehicles to supply essentials at residents’ doorsteps.

However, there is no restriction on milk supply vans and shops in the morning.

With one more case of COVID-19 being recorded in Vaniyambadi on Monday, the total number of cases rose to 16, and Ambur town now has 13 cases. All patients who tested positive have been undergoing treatment at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep people indoors in Tirupattur district, several initiatives have been taken. Temporary vegetable markets, farmers’ markets, grocery shops and shops selling essentials will remain shut until further orders. A total of 88 vehicles have been roped in to supply essentials. Bank operations have been suspended in Ambur town,” said Collector M.P. Sivanarul. “People should desist from coming out of their houses, under any circumstances, during the lockdown,” he said.

Among the three towns in Tirupattur district, Ambur town has been the worst hit, and it is necessary to keep the numbers from increasing, he said.

Volunteers have been roped in to supply essentials, including vegetables, fruits, medicines and groceries.

District Superintendent of Police P. Vijaya Kumar said that 120 policemen and 80 volunteers are on the roll for security and enforcement duty. Violators of lockdown norms will be booked and vehicles seized from them, he said.