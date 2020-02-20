Movement against Central Vista redevelopment gains support

Support for movement against the Centre’s grandiose plans to redevelop the Central Vista and the Parliament House in Delhi gained support in the city at an event organised by the Chennai Architecture Foundation (CAF) on Wednesday.

Madhav Raman, an architect based out of Delhi, said that it was vital that word is spread among people and support gathered against the proposal that would cause pollution and cutting of trees, planted several decades ago during its development by the British. It would also lead to a lack of public space — currently enjoyed by all kinds of people.

He said that a reason that the government had proposed redevelopment was the need to accommodate more members of Parliament, after the delimitation of constituencies.

“The space inside the Lok Sabha is luxurious by all standards. If you were to reduce a little bit of space, you can accommodate close to 700 members,” he said. Those wanting to support the movement can log onto www.lokmath.in, or follow them on social media.

N. Ram, chairman, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd., said that no public consultation or real discussion was held in Parliament for a project of this scale. No budgetary allocation had been made too, he added. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) must look at how the architecture firm got the contract, he said.

Carnatic musician T.M. Krishna said that public spaces were important in a democracy — especially their proximity to government buildings. Every city and panchayat needs public spaces where people can gather, listen and learn, he added. Mathangi Krishnamoorthy, anthropologist, discussed the politics of public space.

Karen Coelho, anthropologist, moderated the discussion.