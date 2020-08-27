Move SC against NEET, DMK tells govt.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged the AIADMK government to take a cue from the seven States that have decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court to postpone the NEET and file a similar petition.

In a statement, he said though the Centre had failed to control the pandemic caused by COVID-19, it was keen on conducting the NEET. “The country will welcome the objection raised by the seven State governments,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Jharkhand and AICC president Sonia Gandhi, who took the initiative, deserved appreciation.

“What will be the stand of the AIADMK, which is claiming to oppose NEET? If it is really serious, it should approach the Supreme Court like the other States,” he said.