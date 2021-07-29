Move afoot to decongest traffic near Green Circle

Service lanes in the area to be widened, a stormwater drain to be constructed too, says Collector

District Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian on Thursday said the service lanes at the Green Circle, a roundabout below the elevated Bengaluru Highway in Vellore, will be widened to ease traffic congestion in the area.

In this regard, Mr. Pandian held a meeting with officials from the Vellore Corporation, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), revenue and the traffic police and discussed plans to end the traffic chaos in the coming months.

Apart from widening the service lanes, a storm water drain would also be constructed, said Mr. Pandian who worked as the Deputy Commissioner (Works) with the Greater Chennai Corporation before taking charge as the Collector a month ago.

“Like others, I am a witness to the traffic chaos at the Green Circle every day. I wanted to end that chaos in the interest of every one in our town. I will follow the widening work there closely,” the Vellore Collector told The Hindu. As per his plan, the widening of the service lanes below the highway would be done between the Green Circle and the District Collectorate, a distance of around 2 km. The existing 60-feet service lanes would be expanded into 80 feet stretch to accommodate more vehicles, mainly two-wheelers and cars. The NHAI would commence the work next week and is expected to complete it before the onset of northeast monsoon.

Simultaneously, old storm water drains on the service lanes would be demolished and new ones built at the end of the widened stretches, providing more space for motorists and walkers.

At present, motorcycles, autorickshaws and cars use the service lanes to reach Vellore and Katpadi via the Green Circle and the bridge across the Palar river. Other vehicles have to use the narrow road space available near the underpass work area. A police patrol team has been deployed at the intersection to regulate traffic especially during night.