MoUs to be signed for attracting ₹1,723 crore investments to MSME sector in T.N.

June 26, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

On International MSME Day (June 27), several memoranda of understanding (MoU) are set to be signed to attract investments to the tune of over ₹1,723 crore in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

In an event scheduled in Chennai on Tuesday morning, an MoU between FaMe TN (Facilitating MSMEs of Tamil Nadu) and the SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) for investments of ₹1,510 crore is likely to be signed, an official release said. It is likely to create over 7,400 jobs.

The Chief Minister would also inaugurate three new industrial estates at Kodur in Chengalpattu district, Manapparai in Tiruchi district and Sakkimangalam in Madurai district. He would also inaugurate the cashew processing cluster at Kadampuliyur in Cuddalore district under the MSME cluster development scheme.

Mr. Stalin would also hand over awards to entrepreneurs in the MSME sector. Subsidies to the tune of over ₹18.94 crore to 100 beneficiaries under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme would be given.

