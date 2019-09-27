MoUs inked for ₹5,573-crore investments

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday inked Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various companies to bring investments to the tune of ₹5,573.98 crore into the State. The deals were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat in Chennai.

The 15 MoUs that were inked were expected to provide employment to 28,566 people, officials said.

Deals to revive the Tamil Nadu Industrial Explosives Limited in Katpadi by joining hands with Bharat Electronics Limited at an investment of ₹50 crore and facilitate the expansion of Infosys Private Limited at an investment of ₹336 crore — which is expected to provide employment to over 16,000 people — were among the MoUs that were inked.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for three industrial projects in Kancheepuram, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts, the agreements for which were signed during the Global Investors’ Meet earlier this year. The projects will be implemented at an investment of ₹1,480 crore.

Notable among these is the Tata Consultancy Services’ unit at SIPCOT, Siruseri, in Kancheepuram district. With an investment of ₹900 crore, the project is expected to provide employment to over 15,000 people.

An investment of ₹350 crore by Schwing Stetter India Private Limited in Tiruvannamalai district is expected to generate 200 jobs.

Mr. Palaniswami also inaugurated industrial units created at an investment of ₹121.12 crore, which are expected to employ over 1,280 people. They include those belonging to Niswin Foods Private Limited, JS Autocast Limited and ITW India Private Limited. Besides, he laid the foundation stone for various projects in SIPCOT industrial estates across the State. They include a unit of Tsugami Precision Engg. India Private Limited, which will manufacture equipment at the SIPCOT estate in Kancheepuram district. The unit, which involves an investment of ₹107 crore, is expected to employ 320 people.

Alok Masterbatches Private Limited's ₹64-crore unit in Vellore district will provide employment to over 130 people, while Galva Decoparts Private Limited's unit in Tiruvannamalai district, at an investment of ₹58 crore, will provide employment to 350 people.

Put together, the signing of MoUs, the laying of foundation stone for new projects and the inauguration of industrial units are expected to bring investments to the tune of ₹7,175 crore and generate 45,800 jobs.

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandham, senior officials and industry representatives were present during Thursday’s event.