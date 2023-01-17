HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MoUs for translation rights gain momentum at Chennai International Book Fair

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to release details of the numbers of MoUs signed when he participates in the valedictory of the three-day event on Wednesday

January 17, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Secretary 1 to Chief Minister T. Udhayachandran, centre, seen in discussion with officials at the three-day International Book Fair in Chennai on Tuesday.

Secretary 1 to Chief Minister T. Udhayachandran, centre, seen in discussion with officials at the three-day International Book Fair in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai International Book Fair has seemingly had its desired effect as more and more publishers from Tamil Nadu and other countries are signing memoranda of understanding (MoU) for translation rights.

“The success is explained by the fact that in two days we could sign more than 100 MoUs for buying and selling of translation rights. Our initial apprehension and doubts about dealing with copyrights have been overcome by the proper procedure followed by our publishers,” said a publisher involved in the event.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to release details of the numbers of MoUs signed when he participates in the valedictory of the three-day event on Wednesday. He will also release Tamil translations of five medical books. “They were published by internationally renowned publications and a team of 50 medical professors translated them,” said an official.

The State-owned Tamil Nadu Textbook And Educational Services Corporation also entered into an agreement with countries such as Uganda and Tanzania for selling translation rights for education and agriculture books. “We have also purchased the rights to the translation of the book, Bengali Language Movement and Creation of Bangladesh,” the official added.

Kannan Sundaram of Kalachuvadu publications said he had signed MoUs with stakeholders in countries including Turkey, France, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia. “We are also buying books from publishers of these countries while selling rights for translation of the works of Perumal Murugan and Sundara Ramaswamy,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.