VIT signs MoU with Dell Technologies, Forbes Marshall & Human Resocia

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with DELL Technologies, Forbes Marshall & Human Resocia.

According to a press release, VIT and DELL Technologies will collaborate and promote industry-specific training to VIT students. They will develop schemes and syllabi based on the recommendations of the industry and facilitate industry visits. Dell leaders will deliver expert talks and facilitate student internships and placements. DELL Technologies will facilitate special training for students of VIT STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students).

G. Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor, VIT, and Elavarasu Krishnan, Chief Operating Officer, DELL Technologies, signed the MoU in the presence of Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, vice presidents (VIT).

VIT also signed an MoU with Human Resocia to create employment opportunities for VIT students in Japan. Another MoU was signed with Forbes Marshall for lucrative recruitment and internship opportunities.

In addition, B. Tech (Manufacturing) students of VIT will gain immensely through expert talks, hackathons, and industry visits. Since both VIT and Forbes Marshall are into social and philanthropic activities, the agreement will also benefit both VIT-STARS students and Forbes Marshall’s CSR activities, the release said.

