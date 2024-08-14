GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VIT signs MoU with Dell Technologies, Forbes Marshall & Human Resocia

Published - August 14, 2024 11:27 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with DELL Technologies, Forbes Marshall & Human Resocia.

According to a press release, VIT and DELL Technologies will collaborate and promote industry-specific training to VIT students. They will develop schemes and syllabi based on the recommendations of the industry and facilitate industry visits. Dell leaders will deliver expert talks and facilitate student internships and placements. DELL Technologies will facilitate special training for students of VIT STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students).

G. Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor, VIT, and Elavarasu Krishnan, Chief Operating Officer, DELL Technologies, signed the MoU in the presence of Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, vice presidents (VIT).

VIT also signed an MoU with Human Resocia to create employment opportunities for VIT students in Japan. Another MoU was signed with Forbes Marshall for lucrative recruitment and internship opportunities.

In addition, B. Tech (Manufacturing) students of VIT will gain immensely through expert talks, hackathons, and industry visits. Since both VIT and Forbes Marshall are into social and philanthropic activities, the agreement will also benefit both VIT-STARS students and Forbes Marshall’s CSR activities, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.