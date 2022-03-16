MoU signed for designing portal for credit guarantee scheme

March 16, 2022 16:46 IST

The State has earmarked ₹100 crore

The Tamil Nadu government’s Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises signed an agreement with the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) for designing a portal for implementing the Tamil Nadu Credit Guarantee Scheme (TNCGS).

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The TNCGS, to be implemented jointly by the MSME Department and CGTMSE, is expected to benefit micro, small and medium companies, an official release said.

The government has earmarked ₹100 crore for this scheme. An electronic platform will be designed for its roll-out in the next six months.

Meanwhile, a committee constituted by the government for suggesting measures to revive micro, small and medium enterprises submitted its report to Mr. Stalin.

The committee, led by retired IAS officer N. Sunderadevan, was constituted in July last year to look into the challenges faced by the sector and suggest immediate, medium-term and long-term measures. Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, MSME Secretary V. Arun Roy and senior officials were present.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the LED testing lab at Central Electrical Testing Laboratory (CETL) at Kakkalur in Tiruvallur district. It has been established at a cost of ₹6.95 crore. He also inaugurated a new hostel for students from other districts pursuing programmes at the Institute of Ceramic Technology at Vridhachalam in Cuddalore district. The hostel has been built at a cost of ₹1.65 crore.

He inaugurated Budalur Coir Cluster, a special purpose vehicle floated by M/s. Budalur Coir Producer Company Limited at Chengipatti in Budalur Taluk in Thanjavur district under the scheme for developing coir clusters in Tamil Nadu. He also inaugurated a unit set up at a cost of ₹3.42 crore, which is expected to create direct employment for over 100 people and indirect employment for over 200 persons.

Mr. Stalin also released The Molluscs of Gulf of Mannar, India and Adjacent Waters: A Fully Illustrated Guide, which documents over 1,000 species found in this geographical location.