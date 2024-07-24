Motorists to take detour as railway gate at Kannamangalam near Vellore closed for track work

Motorists, including school vehicles and ambulances, have to take a detour of at least 10 km to reach Vellore town and Tiruvannamalai and vice versa as the existing manned railway level crossing (LC 109) at Kannamangalam railway station has been closed till August 5 for strengthening of single line track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Railway officials said Kannamangalam railway station comes under the Tiruchirappalli division of the Southern Railway. It is a border railway station, connecting Tiruvannamalai district with Vellore Corporation. Some of the major railway stations on the route include Chittoor, Vellore Cantonment, Tiruvannamalai, Thirukovilur and Cuddalore.

The on-going strengthening of track near the railway station is to ensure safety of trains on the route. “Strengthening of track work is crucial to maintain the existing speed limit of 110 kmph for trains running on the route. The work will help to run more express and goods trains on the route in future,” Amith Kumar, Station Manager (SM), Kannamangalam railway station, told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, 10-12 trains are operated on the route every day. The railway station has three platforms with single line tracks. For many years, trains on the route were operated at a speed of only 90 kmph before it was increased to 110 kmph recently. Following it, strengthening of the track is being done.

Railway officials said that crushed stones, especially on the track bed, to a distance of 10 km were worn out due to continuous movement of trains over the years. It has resulted in the jerk of running trains.

In order to provide durability of track, a complete replacement of crushed stones with new ones on the track bed and on both sides of the track is being done. The process is known as the track ballast method. On an average, track ballast method is done once in a decade, depending on the total number of trains operated on the route. “The new crushed stones will give a cushioning effect to running trains and provide much-needed stability for tracks. The track ballast is being done on Villupuram - Katpadi route near the railway station,” said a railway official.

As an alternative route, motorists have to go to Melvellam village to reach Tiruvannamalai town via Chittoor - Cuddalore highway. Likewise, motorists towards Vellore town should go to Ammapalayam and Keel Pallipattu village to reach the highway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.