Motorists raise concerns over safety of Ambur’s roads

Lack of illumination and poor traffic management are major concerns for motorists when they manoeuvre through the uphill traffic on the Pernambut-Ambur Road.

Due to lack of illumination, the Palar River road overbridge in Ambur has become accident-prone. The traffic from the overbridge and Ambur Town intersection on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway have become a nightmare for two-wheeler riders.

Lack of traffic enforcement is another key element missing in the region. S. Kathiravan, a roadside trader, said policemen were visible only when there are VIPs or after major accidents. Monitoring, regulating and enforcing the traffic rules was not part of their job, he added.

Official apathy

Ambur Consumer Protection Movement president E. Vijayaraj said the road is under the operation and management of the Highways Department. “More than 15 lamp posts stand as testimony of the official apathy. Though lamps are fitted in three of the posts they were ‘dead’. The poor lighting on this important stretch has led to many accidents. This is one of the major thoroughfares used by more than 30,000 vehicles daily to and from Pernambut,” he added.

Motorists on the road said that the Ambur Municipality has been turning a blind eye to their problems and more accidents are just waiting to happen. With the elections over, it is high time they replace all defective lamps and illuminate the road once again, they said. However, a DMK functionary from Ambur Town said that tenders had been floated but work orders were delayed after the model code of conduct came into effect.

The Municipal Commissioner of Ambur could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.