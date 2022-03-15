Motorists asked not to halt vehicles on Dhimbam-Hasanur stretch
Measure aimed at the safety of motorists and wild animals
To prevent human-wild animals conflict on the Dhimbam-Hasanur stretch of Coimbatore–Bengaluru National Highway that passes through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the Forest Department has asked motorists not to halt their vehicles or use sound horns. They have also set the speed limit at 30 km/hr.
The Hasanur Forest Range organised a cleanliness drive recently in which forest personnel, NGOs, students and volunteers removed waste materials dumped on the stretch of the highway and also created awareness among the motorist on the need to protect the forest resources. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed to the motorists passing through Hasanur forest check-posts. Motorists were asked not to dump waste on the sides of the road in the stretch. Since wild animals, particularly elephants, crossed the road frequently on stretch, motorists were asked not to halt their vehicles for any reason.
Forest officials said that few motorists halted their vehicles to take photographs of wild animals and also take selfies resulting in conflict with wild animals. Hence, they were asked to adhere to the rules to ensure protection for themselves and the wild animals, they added. They said action would be taken against the motorists if they were found violating the law.
