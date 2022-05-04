Motorist seriously injured in accident

The car which met with a mishap at Periyakaatupalayam near Cuddalore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

May 04, 2022

Car driver lost control after a tyre burst

Three persons were injured, one seriously, after a car hit a motorist at Karikan Nagar in Periyakaatupalayam near here on Tuesday.

Police said the car driver lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst at Karikan Nagar within Reddichavadi police station limits around noon on Tuesday.

Two doctors, V. Nikin and S. Rasika, working in a private medical college and hospital in Puducherry, were traveling in the car.

Nikin, who was at the wheel, rammed Nandakumar, a motorist who had parked his two-wheeler on the roadside. In the impact, the car toppled over and fell into a vacant land. While Nikin and Rasika escaped with minor injuries, Nandakumar sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital. A case has been registered.