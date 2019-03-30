Motorist killed in road accident; 2 injured

A biker was killed on the spot, when his vehicle collided head-on with an autorickshaw near Katpadi on Thursday.

According to the police, M. Sivakumar, 32, of Nadumottuur, near Vellore, and two others were travelling on a two-wheeler. They were heading for their workplace. When they reached Katpadi, the two-wheeler and a share-auto from the opposite direction collided. In the impact, Sivakumar received severe head injuries and died before any medical help could arrive in.

The pillion riders, Saravanan and Sampath, also sustained injuries and were referred to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) in Adukkamparai, Vellore.

The body of Sivakumar was removed to GVMCH for post-mortem. Katpadi police registered a case and investigations are on, police sources added.